MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a person was stabbed off Zeigler Blvd.
It happened just before 10 p.m. off Anders Drive in Mobile. Mobile Police are on the scene.
News 5 is working to get more details.
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile County Crime Map: Person stabbed off Zeigler Blvd.
- Pensacola native shines on ‘American Idol,’ earns ticket to Hollywood
- Byrne, Sessions in Mobile night before Super Tuesday
- Gov. Brian Kemp confirms 2 cases of coronavirus in Georgia
- Bernie Sanders expects to beat Donald Trump in Texas — could it happen?