Mobile County Crime Map: Person stabbed off Zeigler Blvd.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a person was stabbed off Zeigler Blvd.

It happened just before 10 p.m. off Anders Drive in Mobile. Mobile Police are on the scene.

News 5 is working to get more details.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories