Mobile County COVID-19 deaths

135 deaths now reported - trending toward more women and more whites

Mobile County reached 135 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. A look at the demographics shows deaths are trending more toward women and caucasians.

Through May 5th, Mobile County experienced 68 deaths. Men outnumbered woman victims 39 to 29. In the 67 deaths since May 6th, female victims have outnumbered male victims 41 to 26.

Through May 5th, African-Americans represented 36 of the 68 deaths, whites 27, and unknown or other ethnicities five. Among the 67 deaths since May 6th, 33 were white, 31 black, and two other or unknown.

Statistics were provided by the Mobile County Health Department.