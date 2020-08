Mobile County COVID-19 cases surpass 10k

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 10,000. As of Monday the amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County are 10,517. The amount of reported deaths related to COVID-19 in Mobile County are 207.

Below are a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases:

MOBILE: 10,517 confirmed cases, 207 reported deaths

BALDWIN: 3,651 confirmed cases, 25 reported deaths

WASHINGTON: 443 confirmed cases, 12 reported deaths

ESCAMBIA: 1,087 confirmed cases, 17 reported deaths

