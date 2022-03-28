MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commissioners may make a major vote today to help move Mobile’s main airport to the downtown area. A vote on funding is scheduled for later this morning. Between federal regulators, state officials, and city leaders it appears this project is moving forward.

Today members of the Mobile County Commission will vote on approving 15-million dollars in funding to the Mobile Airport Authority towards the cost of the development of the downtown airport. According to the agenda, $5-million will be paid in cash at a rate of $1 million dollars per year and the rest comes from PayGO funds dispersed at $5-million dollar increments in 2022 and 2024.

In October of last year, the Mobile City Council unanimously approved contributed $30-million dollars to move the airport from west Mobile to Brookley. In April of last year, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a master plan to move airport operations from the Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile Downtown Airport. It’s hoped this move will make the airport more competitive and draw travelers away from other regional airports like Pensacola.