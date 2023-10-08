MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission is sponsoring a musical drama set for the spring of 2024.

LeFlore Magnet High School Director of Fine Arts Japonica Brown wrote the drama called, “Souls of Time.” The show is about a girl from Mobile who goes to sleep and wakes up in a different girl’s body in 1963.

Submissions are being accepted until Oct. 12 for actors, actresses and singers ages 8 to 70. The first round of auditions will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 and callbacks will be on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Anyone interested in more information should email soulsoftime24@gmail.com.