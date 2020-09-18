Mobile County Commission to manage Hurricane Sally debris removal for unincorporated areas

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission plans to help with debris removal in unincorporated areas.

Read the full press release below:

The Mobile County Commission will manage Hurricane Sally debris removal from all areas of Mobile County, located outside of the 10 municipalities, except for the Town of Dauphin Island. Dauphin Island will be the only municipality to receive hurricane debris removal managed by the County.

To ensure pick-up removal, residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

· Only Hurricane Sally-related vegetative and construction and demolition (C&D) debris will be collected. That excludes removal of normal household trash, appliances, electronics and household hazardous waste.

· Debris must be placed curbside or in right-of-way areas that do not block roadways or storm drains. Do not place material in drainage ditches.

· Vegetative debris should be piled separately from C&D debris material. Vegetative debris includes tree branches, limbs, and non-bagged leaves. C&D debris includes building materials, fencing and bagged materials.

· If you notice any downed tree issues within a public right-of-way in the unincorporated areas, please notify our Public Works Department at (251) 574-4030.

The debris pick-up schedule will be released early next week.

The County is currently constructing an online reporting system for Hurricane Sally debris removal to better serve constituents. Stay tuned for additional information.

