Mobile County EMA Deputy Director Mike Evans is promoted to Brigadier General of the National Guard and Commanding General

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County EMA Deputy Director Mike Evans has been recognized by the Mobile County Commission for his promotion to Brigadier General of the National Guard and assignment to Commanding General.

In his role as Deputy Director, Evans ensured efficient management of disaster personnel and equipment during incidents, special events, and emergencies, according to a release from the county commission.

Evans served more than twenty years in emergency management and thirty-seven years in the Army National Guard. Before this promotion, Evans held the rank of Colonel and served as a Brigade commander.

District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said, “We’re pleased that the Army National Guard has recognized the capabilities and leadership we’ve seen from Mike in local emergencies, COVID-19, and through his proactive preparation efforts for our most vulnerable residents…”

At their regular meeting on Monday, June 12, Mobile commissioners congratulated Evans on his promotion and thanked him for his service to our nation and to Mobile County. Mike Evans commented, “…I’ve benefitted much from the Army National Guard and I look forward to giving back through service as Commanding General of the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.”

Heavily honored, Evans has certification through the International Association of Emergency Managers and the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers as well as a Master of Science in Management from Troy University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.