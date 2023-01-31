MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Commission released a “revised version of its American Rescue Plan Act Strategic Spending Plan,” including three water/sewer infrastructure projects, according to a release from the MCC. About $62.9 million of the County’s $80.26 million in ARPA funds will go toward those projects.

The MCC has also allocated funding for Mobile County volunteer fire departments’ capacity enhancements.

The three water/sewer infrastructure projects include Bayou La Batre water distribution upgrades, Mount Vernon water treatment plant upgrades and a new water storage tank and water main for the Wilmer-Semmes-Georgetown area, according to the release.

“These were under Tier 2 consideration when the initial 32 projects were approved on Aug. 1, 2022,” reads the release.

Commissioners Merceria Ludgood, Connie Hudson and Randall Dueitt have committed roughly $62.9 million from Mobile County’s $80.26 million ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Breakdown of spending:

Respond to public health crisis ($14.6 million)

Improve public facilities and infrastructure ($9.5 million)

Provide aid to the most vulnerable populations ($9.6 million)

Strengthen local government operations ($24 million)

Increase economic recovery and growth efforts ($5 million)

“Mobile County’s ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and must be fully expended by Dec. 31, 2026,” reads the release. “About $17.4 million of the County’s ARPA allocation remains unencumbered, which allows the Commission some flexibility, including the potential to address additional needs at a later date.”

You can see the full revised Strategic Spending plan here.