Mobile County Commission funds lock replacements at Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County commissioners have provided funding to upgrade cell locks at Mobile Metro Jail. The decision came at an emergency meeting called to address the safety issues at the jail.

330 locks will be replaced in cells throughout the jail. The work will cost $678,974 and will take nearly a year to complete because workers can only replace one lock at a time. A 300-day contract was agreed upon and work will start as soon as possible.

Two weeks ago 36 federal inmates had to be removed from the jail because of malfunctioning locks. Those inmates will remain displaced at jails in other counties until the work at Mobile Metro Jail is completed.

“We have mechanical and infrastructure issues here that we cannot throw money at fast enough,” said Warden Trey Oliver on August 21. “We are understaffed, overpopulated and dealing with a much more violent inmate than 20 years ago.”