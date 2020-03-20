Mobile County Commission Encourages Online Services, Limiting Access to Offices

Unedited press release from Mobile County Commission

Due to the alarming spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Mobile County Commission is encouraging residents to utilize its online services or to call and make appointments, if possible. The public can go to the county’s website at www.mobilecountyal.gov to access many county services.

“We’re very much concerned about the wellness of our employees,” said Mobile County Commission President Jerry Carl. “We will continue to operate during normal business hours and recommend social distancing to employees and residents.”

The county is in active contact with officials from the Mobile County Health Department and Mobile County Emergency Management Agency. Please note, if and when the Joint Information Center is activated, the Mobile County Commission President, who is currently Commissioner Carl, will be the designated CEO of the Mobile County Emergency Planning Committee.

All county employees, with the exception of those at Mobile County License Commission and Mobile County Revenue Commission, are to report to work during their normal schedule.

The following county offices are currently closed to the public for on-site visits:

License Commission

The Alabama Department of Revenue has temporarily waived penalties for late registration of vehicles through April 15. For more information and updates, go to: www.mobilecountylc.com

Revenue Commission

Online transactions will continue to be available. For any questions, taxpayers can use the “contact us” form located on www.mobilecopropertytax.com

Parks

Closures include: Chickasabouge Park, West Mobile Park, Agricultural Pavilion and River Delta Marina & Campground. Only existing RV and Campsite rentals will be honored. These sites will not be renewed when the rental expires. Recreational and sport programs are cancelled.

Effective immediately, the following county offices will limit access to the public, but will continue to provide the following services as outlined:

Animal Shelter

Pet adoptions and adoption events will be suspended. Animal Control Officers will respond as able to strays and aggressive animals. Temporarily no volunteers are allowed. Rescue groups will be allowed on a limited basis.

Building Inspection Services

The Electronic Plan Review (EPR) process for both residential and commercial permitting will continue to be accessible online. Instructions can be found at https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/ under Inspection Services. A drop-off slot is available at the office location for any information or payments that need to be submitted. All drops must be enclosed in an envelope labeled with the site address and name. There will also be a box provided where permits can be retrieved. Inspectors will continue go to jobsites. For assistance, call (251) 574-3507 or email: permits@mobilecountyal.gov

Engineering

Engineering reviews of project plans are continuing as usual. Construction administration is continuing as usual. For assistance, call (251) 574-8595.

Mobile Government Plaza

Public tours and after-hour special events have been suspended until further notice. County and City offices along with courts will operate under separate mandates. Courthouse information (251) 574-4636.

Public Works

To submit any complaint or to speak with someone about an issue, call (251) 574-4030 or email: publicworks@mobilecountyal.gov. Applications for Common Laborers can be found online at https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/ and submitted by email to: publicworks.applications@mobilecountyal.gov

Senior Centers SAIL Program

Nutritional Meals will be provided at:  Grand Bay Community and Senior Center – Meals will be provided to Home Delivered (C2) participants will receive meals as usual. Congregate (C1) regular participants can pick up meals between 11:00 am & 12:00 pm.  Tillman’s Corner Senior Center – Congregate (C1) regular participants can be picked up between 10:30 am & 11:30 am.  Wilmer Community Senior Center –Meals will be provided to Home Delivered (C2) participants as usual. Congregate (C1) regular participants can pick up meals between 11:00 am & 11:30 am.

Senior Corps

All programs are temporarily suspended by the federal government and the outside entities that use them. To stay informed, continue to check the county’s website at www.mobilecountyal.gov and our social media pages on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information on county events, cancellations and reschedulings. For county related questions, call (251) 574-INFO (4636).

