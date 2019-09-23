Mobile County Commission budget includes employee raises, Ladd/Soccer complex funding

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile County Commission are slated to discuss and possibly vote on this year’s budget later this morning. The County Commission meets at 10 Monday morning at Government Plaza.

According to a news release, the budget includes a 7.5% cost of living raise for employees. A county official says it also includes funding allocations for Ladd-Peebles Stadium and the new Mobile Soccer Complex. The fiscal year 2020 budget is $153,122,759 and an official says it is a 1.05% increase from last year.