MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 12 teams that are part of the organization Love Your Community received a combined $13,000 in grants for their litter reduction work in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Commission presented the teams with grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 on Dec. 19.

The grants earned require that they be used for “beautification projects in public rights-of-way or common areas for recycling, community gardens, park projects and other environmentally friendly project ideas,” according to a news release.

“The Mobile County Commission is delighted to present these grants to Love Your Community teams who’ve worked hard to lessen litter in Mobile County. We look forward to the many beautification projects initiated by their time-banked service hours,” said District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson, who spearheads Mobile County Commission’s Love Your Community effort.

The grants were presented to the following groups for time-banked service hours:

Magazine Beautification — $1,500 (145 service hours)

Cottage Hill Christian Academy Elementary, Middle & High School — $1,500 (145 service hours)

Africatown Village Keepers — $1,000 (90 service hours)

Africatown Pacers — $1,000 (90 service hours)

Flo Claire Team 1 — $1,000 (90 service hours)

Midtown Pickers — $1,000 (90 service hours)

Mobile Bay Firewood — $1,000 (90 service hours)

Team Do Some Good — $1,000 (90 service hours)

The LeRoy Raine Team — $500 (50 service hours)

St. Ignatius Recycling Club — $500 (50 service hours)

Over 150 teams are enrolled in the Love Your Community Time Bank. The program allows registered teams to select a location within Mobile County to monitor and organize clean-up activities, according to the release.