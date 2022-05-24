MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a meeting held on Monday, May 23, the members of the Mobile County Commission approved the funding and contract for an outdoor waterpark in Mobile.

The funding for the outdoor waterpark that the commission members were voting on was $30,000. The funds are from District 2. The waterpark would be located at the Mobile County Sportsplex.

The commission members also approved an additional $30,000 to be used upon successful negotiation of a developer for the project. The voting was unanimous within the commission.