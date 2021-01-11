Mobile County Commission approves $1.3 million for Africatown Heritage House

Old Plateau Cemetery, the final resting place for many who spent their lives in Africatown, stands in need of upkeep near Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Many of the survivors of the Clotilda’s voyage are buried here amongst the trees. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commission approved Monday, January 11, 2021 a sum of $1.3 million for the Africatown Heritage House.

The commission approved a total of $1,324,500 in total for the contract plumbing and utility contractors.

