Mobile County Commission approves $1.3 million for Africatown Heritage House

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commission approved Monday, January 11, 2021 a sum of $1.3 million for the Africatown Heritage House.
The commission approved a total of $1,324,500 in total for the contract plumbing and utility contractors.
LATEST STORIES
- Hurricane debris cleanup continues in Baldwin County in the new year
- Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
- Adam Johnson, Tampa Bay man seen carrying lectern during Capitol riot, to appear in court
- Governor Kay Ivey announces COVID vaccine online portal in the works
- Trump orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers