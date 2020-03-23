Mobile County Commission amends infectious disease/pandemic policy, declares county to be at Level II

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission adopted an amended Infectious Disease/Pandemic Policy in its meeting on Monday, March 23, and declared the county to be at Level II. The declaration was effective at 10:00 am March 23, 2020.
Level II means the infectious disease has escalated as a contagion. The number of cases has increased statewide, and the governor has declared a state health emergency.
Read the amended policy here:
