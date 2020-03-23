Mobile County Commission amends infectious disease/pandemic policy, declares county to be at Level II

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- When it comes to coronavirus, there's lots of misinformation out there, especially on social media. So when we found a post about toilet paper, paper towels and more in plentiful amounts for cheap prices, we were skeptical. Since the post claimed you could by the TP at a seafood restaurant, our skepticism didn't disappear quickly. So we made a call.

We asked Half Shell Oyster House of Mobile, were they really selling TP, paper towels, rice, etc.? Or was this "fake news?" They told us yes, they had plenty and were happy to share. So we rolled on over there to see for ourselves.