MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission, along with the City of Mobile will break ground for the new Africatown Heritage House Thursday, February 18th.

The ceremony will be held at Robert L. Hope Recreation Center, located at 850 Edwards Street. Parking is available at the Hope Recreation Center. But limited seating is available.

Temperature scans and a COVID questionnaire will be conducted at the door. Attendees are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.