MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new bridge in Mobile County is named in honor of a road worker who died in a construction crash seven years ago. Dozens of people gathered on Highway 158 Tuesday morning.

They named a bridge over Seabury Creek in honor of Marshall James Walton. He was killed working in a construction zone on Highway 45 in 2015. The ceremony was part of “National Work Zone Awareness Week.”

“You know it’s bittersweet but we’re glad that we’re honoring him and we have also talked about this also represents all the people killed in work zone accidents,” said the victim’s father Johnny Walton. The bridge is part of an unfinished construction project in Mobile County. ALDOT officials say it will probably be open this summer.