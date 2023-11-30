MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter will host a holiday adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Puppies that are part of PUPPYpalooza will cost $40 to adopt, and adult dogs have all been sponsored, making them free.
Most dogs have been spayed and neutered, meaning they can go to their forever home that day. Adoptions include:
- microchip
- spay/neuter
- flea and deworming treatments
- rabies
- heartworm testing for dogs over 6 months old
On top of having adoptable dogs, the event will have arts and crafts vendors, hamburgers, and a visit from Santa. It will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the animal shelter, 7665 Howells Ferry Road, Mobile.
EVENT LOCATION:
