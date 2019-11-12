Mobile County Animal Shelter offering half-price adoptions this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter will be hosting a three-day half-price adoption event this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14-16.

All dogs are $40, which includes spay-neuter and vaccinations.

Mobile County Animal Shelter is at 7665 Howells Ferry Road, Mobile, AL 36618. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Mylo Foundation partnered with the shelter to help organize and promote this event. The shelter’s hope is to find every homeless pet a Home for the Holidays.

LATEST STORIES