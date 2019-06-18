Mobile County Animal Shelter needs help identifying person who dumped puppies in rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter posted to its Facebook on Tuesday, June 18 saying a man dumped six puppies at the facility’s front door in the rain.

One of the photos posted by MCAS is of the black truck the man pulled up driving.

The full post reads: “To the gentleman in the black pickup who just dumped 6 bottle baby puppies outside the MCAS front door in the rain…would you like to come back and explain? They really need their mom. If anyone has any info regarding this person or situation, please contact MCAS at 574-7940.”

If you recognize the man, contact the Mobile County Animal Shelter.