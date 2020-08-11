Mobile County Animal Shelter looking for two people after puppy abandoned

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is looking for two people who were seen dropping a puppy and its belongings in Wilmer.

It happened on August 10 between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. on Fillingim Road in Wilmer. The two were seen driving a white two-door car.

According to the Mobile County Animal Shelter, the two are described as a black male in his 30’s and a slender build, and a Caucasian woman in her 30’s, heavyset with brown hair and was seen wearing multi-colored scrubs.

The other items abandoned with the dog include a small black cloth/mesh pet carrier, a brown blanket with paw prints on it, a small gray blanket, a rainbow-multi-colored plush toy, a pink plush rabbit toy, a pink collar, a blue cable runner and a small gray dog bed.

If you have any information about the puppy, and/or the subjects described above, you’re asked to contact the Mobile County Animal Shelter’s dispatch desk at 251-574-7940.

