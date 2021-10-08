Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Mobile County Animal Shelter holding October Adoption Special

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile County Animal Shelter to host October Adoption Special

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Animal Shelter is holding an October adoption special starting Oct. 8 at Mobile County Animal Shelter.

Mobile County Animal Shelter is temporarily reducing their adoption fees for the Month of October. 

The adoption fees are $10 for adult dogs and $40 dollars for puppies. 

The adoption fee will cover:

  • Microchip
  • spay/neuter
  • Flea
  • deworming treatments
  • rabies and other vaccinations
  • heartworm testing for dogs over 6 months old

Dogs will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter from  Oct. 8 to Oct. 30. 

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To see a list of dogs available for adoption, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories