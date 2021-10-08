Mobile County Animal Shelter holding October Adoption Special

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Animal Shelter is holding an October adoption special starting Oct. 8 at Mobile County Animal Shelter.

Mobile County Animal Shelter is temporarily reducing their adoption fees for the Month of October.

The adoption fees are $10 for adult dogs and $40 dollars for puppies.

The adoption fee will cover:

Microchip

spay/neuter

Flea

deworming treatments

rabies and other vaccinations

heartworm testing for dogs over 6 months old

Dogs will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 30.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

