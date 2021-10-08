Mobile County Animal Shelter holding October Adoption Special

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Animal Shelter is holding an October adoption special starting Oct. 8 at Mobile County Animal Shelter.
Mobile County Animal Shelter is temporarily reducing their adoption fees for the Month of October.
The adoption fees are $10 for adult dogs and $40 dollars for puppies.
The adoption fee will cover:
- Microchip
- spay/neuter
- Flea
- deworming treatments
- rabies and other vaccinations
- heartworm testing for dogs over 6 months old
Dogs will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 30.
The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To see a list of dogs available for adoption, click here.