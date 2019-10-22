MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a press release by the City of Mobile Police Department.

City of Mobile Animal Shelter closed temporarily due to suspected canine virus



MOBILE, Ala. – The City of Mobile Animal Shelter will be closed to the public temporarily due to the death of two dogs that displayed symptoms consistent with that of canine distemper. Until a confirmed diagnosis is received from the veterinary lab, the animal shelter is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.



Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system. Symptoms of the virus include watery to pus-like discharge from the eyes, fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, and vomiting.



Quarantine protocols for cleaning and feeding have been implemented at the animal shelter. A total of 57 dogs in the stray kennels have been identified with potential exposure. This is the area where the two dogs were housed.



It is possible, but unlikely that any dog in the pet adoptions kennels has been exposed. However, if families adopted a dog during the time frame of Sept. 24 to present and notice a display of the symptoms mentioned above, they should return the dog to the City of Mobile Animal Shelter for immediate treatment.



The results of the dogs’ cause of death should be received no later than Thursday. Death from rabies has been ruled out.



Local animal rescue groups and the Mobile County Animal Shelter have been asked to assist with housing any new strays that may be located in the city of Mobile during the quarantine operation.



