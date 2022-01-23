Mobile County and Satsuma Schools return to in-person learning Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to COVID-19 numbers rising in schools in Mobile, Mobile County Public Schools, and Satsuma City Schools decided to go virtual one week but are now returning to in-person learning.

Superintendent of Mobile County Public Schools, Chresal D. Threadgill, announced on Jan. 13 that schools would be going to virtual learning the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 21. This came after many schools in the area had a high number of students and staff out due to COVID-19.

Satsuma City Schools also announced on Jan. 13 that they would be moving to virtual learning for the same week due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Both school districts have announced they will be returning to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 24.

WKRG News 5 received information previously that MCPSS had gone against the Mobile Health Department’s recommendation of requiring masks for all age levels in schools. When returning, masks will still be optional for students.