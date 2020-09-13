Mobile County and others cancel school for Sally, other closures included

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile county is shutting school down for Sally on Monday September 16. MCPSS said this:
“Due to Tropical Storm Sally, Mobile County Public Schools is delaying the start of school for our special-education students who were scheduled to return Monday to Wednesday, September 16, instead.
We will also not distribute meals on Monday. Instead, you can pick up the free breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday at your school.
MCPSS will continue offering instruction to all students this week. We are aware that there may be some internet connectivity issues, so we are asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as the storm passes.
All MCPSS employees are to report to work on Monday.
On Wednesday, MCPSS will welcome back a limited number of students who receive special-education services. The families of these students have been contacted by our Division of Special Services. If you have a child with special needs and have not been contacted, your child is invited to return to class based on the day his or her grade is scheduled to return (either September 21, September 28, or October 5). We will send out more information about the transition to in-school learning soon.
Thank you for your patience and flexibility.”
Gulf Shores School District is also closed for the storm.
And University of South Alabama is going remote assignments will be due but in person classes will not be happening.
