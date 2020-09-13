Mobile County and others cancel school for Sally, other closures included

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama, I talked to her over Zoom last week. Online shopping is an even bigger business now, due to the pandemic. And there is no bigger online store than Amazon. So of course, criminals are looking for the opportunity to profit. First up, what has AARP seen through their tip line?

Guest: A number of cases of this kind of fraud coming in and attempted fraud in some cases one was from a woman who received an email, that claimed to be from Amazon and they were asking for her very personal information, her social security number, her credit card, and this woman even allowed them access to her computer and that can be a very scary situation, then they have access to all of your personal information, passwords and so forth, that was a very sad instance, there was another one where someone was contacted via text message claiming to be from Amazon, it told her the account had suspicious activity on it, they had locked it and she had to send them a cash payment in the form of gift cards, in order to get it unlocked. Sadly she ended up sending them $13,000 dollars in gift cards, so these are very pervasive crimes right now as you said because Amazon is such a huge player in the online shopping world and also because during this pandemic people are doing more online shopping than ever before.