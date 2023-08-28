MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County 911 Director Charlie McNichol submitted his letter of resignation to the county board of commissioners Monday morning following his DUI arrest Saturday night, according to the board.

McNichol told WKRG Sunday afternoon he intended to submit his letter of resignation. His resignation is effective Monday, and he no longer works in the position.

McNichol was arrested Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence. BCSO officials said he is being held in Summerdale or Foley. Information on exactly where the stop happened was not immediately available.

This is not his first run-in with the law on similar charges. He’s been arrested at least two other times in the last five years. McNichol was arrested in 2020 and charged with DUI after he was allegedly found passed out in his county-issued vehicle. In 2018, he was arrested for public intoxication.