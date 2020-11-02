Mobile County 911 Director arrested for DUI, found passed out in county vehicle

Mobile County

Charlie McNichol

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County 911 Director Charlie McNichol was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Daphne.

The Daphne Police Department confirmed McNichol was passed out behind the wheel of his county vehicle on Highway 90 in Daphne Friday night.

According to police, McNichol had a blood alcohol concentration of .19 — roughly double the legal limit in Alabama.

McNichol was booked into the Daphne Jail and later released on a $1,000 bond.

In 2018, McNichol was arrested for public intoxication in Baldwin County.

