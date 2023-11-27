MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is helping people enroll in health insurance for 2024.

The department has trained Certified Application Counselors who can help consumers with their healthcare coverage options. These counselors are free to use.

“Nearly 96 percent of HealthCare.gov consumers will be able to choose plans from at least three

health insurers. And thanks to the historic Inflation Reduction Act, these lower costs and better

benefits are available to more Americans,” said Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Don’t miss your opportunity to sign up for quality, affordable health care.”

Counselors are at all of the Family Health Centers in Mobile.

The 2024 Marketplace enrollment period opened on Nov. 1, 2023, and will run until Dec. 15, 2023.

