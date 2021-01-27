Mobile Councilman calls on Mayor to release body camera footage of Tuesday night’s fatal officer-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Councilman, District 1 Fred Richardson has called on Mayor Sandy Stimpson to get Mobile Police to release the body-camera footage of Tuesday night’s shooting.

Tuesday night, a traffic stop turned deadly after a man armed with a knife was shot by a Mobile Police Officer. After this incident, Councilman, and Mayoral candidate Richardson called on Mayor Stimpson this morning to have Mobile Police release the body-camera footage considering the nature of the incident. The letter can be read below.

Mayor Stimpson:
I listened to Chief Battiste tonight as he discuss with the media a police related shooting that resulted in the   death of a person.

As chairman of the Public Safety Committee, I request to know if both officers involved in the shooting incident had their body cameras on.

I speculate that there will be much community controversy arising from this shooting incident in days to come. For the sake of transparency, I request further that you allow the Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council Members to view all video footage associated with the aforementioned  police involved shooting.

Your immediate response to my requests will be highly appreciated.

Always for the people,

Fredrick D. Richardson, Jr
Councilman, District 1

Councilman Richardson’s letter to Mayor Stimpson

