Mobile Councilman calls on Mayor to release body camera footage of Tuesday night’s fatal officer-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Councilman, District 1 Fred Richardson has called on Mayor Sandy Stimpson to get Mobile Police to release the body-camera footage of Tuesday night’s shooting.

Tuesday night, a traffic stop turned deadly after a man armed with a knife was shot by a Mobile Police Officer. After this incident, Councilman, and Mayoral candidate Richardson called on Mayor Stimpson this morning to have Mobile Police release the body-camera footage considering the nature of the incident. The letter can be read below.