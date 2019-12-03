Mobile Council tables vote on new lease for ‘the Hank’ until next week

MOBILE, Ala.. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council tabled a vote on a new lease agreement on Hank Aaron Stadium until next week. This comes after two groups pitched council members on different plans for the now-vacant stadium.

On proposal is a new lease agreement with Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group. That’s a group made up of some former BayBears staff. They want to continue using the stadium as a place for high school and college baseball and other live events like concerts. They want a new minor league team but aren’t obligated to find one. They’re called the “local group” and have the backing of the Stimpson administration. If approved, MESG would take over the lease held by the owner of the BayBears.

The second proposal comes from what’s being called the “Mississippi Group” headed by the co-owner of the Biloxi Shuckers. They would like the city council to refrain from switching the lease. Their proposal promises an Atlantic League team and they’d start operations in 2021. There are some concerns that the team wouldn’t meet the requirement of having a AA team in the stadium and might affect the ground lease the city has with the private property owner.

