Mobile could see chunk of Alabama’s $5 billion share of Biden infrastructure bill

ALABAMA (WKRG) — President Joe Biden’s newly-signed infrastructure bill is set to bring over $5 billion dollars to Alabama, and Mobile could see a significant chunk of that money.

Biden signed the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal into law earlier this month. It funds the repair of the nation’s aging ports, roadways, and public transit. It also invests in clean drinking water and expanded broadband access. This bill is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.

Biden’s administration, seeking $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs in Alabama over the next five years. These large numbers are needed for the 620 bridges and over 2,950 miles of highway listed in poor condition. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates 11 percent of the roads in Alabama are in poor condition, giving the state to a C- grade on its infrastructure report card.

In the past, legislation has prioritized repairing roads and bridges over building new ones. But the Bayway bridge project could see dollars pushed towards it with this bill. Past discussions have set the estimated cost of that project at $725 million.

The spending plan has a huge sum of money beyond roads and bridges. It breaks down like this:

$400 million for public transportation

$100 million to develop broadband internet coverage

$782 to improve drinking water.$140 million for airport improvements

$79 million to build charging stations across the state for electric vehicles

Other projects potentially on the ticket include Mobile’s downtown airport and the construction of a new terminal to bring in commercial flights.



As for how this money is being split up among municipalities, there isn’t a clear answer. The City of Mobile says they are in the early stages, and they don’t have enough guidance on which projects will qualify or how some of the new programs will work.

“The City has a host of infrastructure priorities, and we are closely monitoring existing and new programs coming out of this package to determine where there are opportunities for these federal funds to be part of any infrastructure solutions.” Mobile Mayor Stimpson

Over the coming days and weeks, the White House expects to receive additional data on the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Alabama. The White House says the values are estimates and may change based on updated factor data each fiscal year.

For a breakdown of the potential funding, you can see the Alabama fact sheet here.