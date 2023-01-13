MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted Mobile felon was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being in the possession of a stolen firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, was arrested by Mobile police officers during a traffic stop on June 11, 2021.

During the stop, officers smelled “the odor of marijuana emanating from Riley’s car and saw suspected codeine syrup in plain view in the center console,” according to the release.

Officers said they saw a loaded .380-caliber pistol inside Riley’s glovebox. Officers detained Riley and searched the car. Riley admitted the car was his.

Inside the car, officers found:

pistol

baby bottle containing suspected codeine syrup

13 packages of suspected spice

digital scale

several individually packaged bags of marijuana weighing 120.52 grams in total

In an interview, Riley admitted he sold drugs and found the gun on the street in Mississippi, “where it had previously been reported stolen by its lawful owner,” according to the release.

Riley admitted he knew he had been convicted of felony offenses in Mobile County Circuit Court when he possessed the stolen gun.

“Riley’s prior felony convictions rendered his possession of the gun illegal under federal law,” according to the release.

Riley will serve three years of supervised release following his sentencing. Riley will undergo drug testing and treatment. Riley also has to pay $100 in special assessments.