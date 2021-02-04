Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl votes against removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

WASHINGTON (WKRG/AP) – Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Alabama) today voted against removing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

“While my colleagues and I may not always agree on every issue, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected by her constituents to represent them, and they alone have the right to determine if she should continue representing them in Congress. The Democrats, who have not removed Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee even after he became compromised by Chinese spies, are attempting to distract the American people from their attempts to push a radical left agenda through Congress. We should instead be focused on getting Americans back to work, getting our children back in school, providing vaccines to folks who want them, and ultimately defeating the Coronavirus pandemic,” Carl said in a statement.

Ultimately, the House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees. It was an unprecedented punishment for the chamber and it reflected Democrats’ outrage at the hateful and violent conspiracy theories she has helped spread. Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move, but none of them defended her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts. That illustrated the ticklish political spot Greene put her party in, forcing them to declare whether they should punish or condone a lawmaker who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has expressed support for QAnon conspiracy theories, which focus on the debunked belief that top Democrats are involved in child sex trafficking, Satan worship and cannibalism. Facebook videos surfaced last year showing she’d expressed racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views. Top Republicans denounced her at the time, hoping to block her from capturing the GOP nomination in her reliably red congressional district in northwest Georgia.

But after she won her primary, they largely accepted her. Since then, even more of her past comments, postings and videos have been unearthed, though many were deleted recently after drawing attention.

She “liked” Facebook posts that advocated violence against Democrats and the FBI. One suggested shooting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head. In response to a post raising the prospect of hanging former President Barack Obama, Greene responded that the “stage is being set.”

In an undated video posted online, Greene floated a conspiracy theory that falsely suggests that the 2017 mass shooting that killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas could have been a false flag operation to build support for gun control legislation.

“How do you get avid gun owners and people that support the Second Amendment to give up their guns and go along with anti-gun legislation?” Greene said in the video. “You make them scared, you make them victims and you change their mindset and then possibly you can pass anti-gun legislation. Is that what happened in Las Vegas?”

She also “liked” a Facebook post that challenged the veracity of a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Another video captured her confronting Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg.

After her election, she seized on Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen and cheered on his supporters the day before the Capitol was stormed.

“It’s our 1776 moment!” she posted on the conservative friendly social media platform Parler.