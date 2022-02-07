MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Community Action Agency has launched the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program. The LIHEAP began on Monday, Feb. 7.

This program is a federally funded program designed to help low-income families in the Mobile and Washington Counties to help pay for their heating bills. Those applying for assistance in the LIHEAP must be income-eligible and have a utility bill in the name of either the head of the household or spouse.

Applicants must call 251-206-6117 or visit the agency’s website to make an appointment.

Once an appointment has been made, you will receive a confirmation number with your scheduled appointed time and date. Be sure to provide your correct phone and social security numbers when making the appointment.

To complete your application you must have the LITT Lite App. Those with the app can confirm appointments. Applicants without confirmed applications will not be processed.

The following documents will be needed in the App for assistance:

Current Picture Identification

Social Security Cards for everyone in household

Income Verification for the prior month (all household members)

Current Utility Bill – must be in the name of head of household or spouse

For those making appointments in the Washington County Community Service Center, you must be a Washington County resident or your appointment will be canceled.