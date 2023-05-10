MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile comedian accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend in August 2022 is back in metro jail for violating the condition of his bond, according to court documents.

Timothy Kennedy, 39, allegedly had contact with the victim. A motion to revoke his bond was filed and he will be held without bond in the meantime, according to court documents.

The shooting happened on Aug. 15, 2022 at the Dauphin Gate apartment complex. The victim was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 17, 2022, Kennedy turned himself into Mobile Police. He is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle, first degree assault and third degree domestic violence (harassment).

Kennedy is known on social media as Timmy Kay. He does comedy bits where he pretends to be a reporter covering news items.