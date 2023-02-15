MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man charged in a seven-year-old murder case is back in Mobile County. Jail records say Christopher Hodoh was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail on Valentine’s Day shortly after 8 that night.

He was arrested in late January in California and extradited to Mobile. Hodoh is accused of killing Darius Mose in 2016. In March of that year, police were called to Warren Inn Apartments on Airport Boulevard for a person injured in a shooting. Mose was pronounced dead on the scene. Mobile Police haven’t said what led them to this suspect.

“After a thorough investigation, the information gathered was presented to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and he was indicted,” said a news release earlier this month.