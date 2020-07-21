Mobile Coast Guard officer awarded Silver Lifesaving medal

Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District; Capt. Ladonn Allen, sector commander, Coast Guard Sector Mobile; Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile; Capt. Austin Ives, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector Mobile; and Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Vanderhaden, master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, after an awards ceremony honoring Victoria Vanderhaden in Mobile, Alabama, July 20, 2020. Vanderhaden was awarded the Silver Lifesaving medal for rescuing two people off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard awarded the Silver Lifesaving medal to a member in Mobile Monday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, received the medal in recognition of her rescue of two people off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District. Also in attendance was Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, the senior-most enlisted member in the Coast Guard and father to the recipient.

The Silver Lifesaving Medal is awarded to any member of the Coast Guard who rescues, or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

Master Chief Petty Officer Marques Johnson, command master chief, Eighth Coast Guard District; Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile; and Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Vanderhaden, master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, after the Silver Lifesaving medal ceremony honoring Victoria Vanderhaden in Mobile, Alabama, July 20, 2020. Vanderhaden was being recognized for rescuing two people off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen)

Master Chief Petty Officer Jason M. Vanderhaden, master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, stands with his daughter Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, after she received the Silver Lifesaving medal in Mobile, Alabama, July 20, 2020. Victoria Vanderhaden was recognized for rescuing two people off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen)

