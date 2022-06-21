The Mobile County Health Department will roll out Pfizer vaccines starting Thursday, June 23, for children six months and older.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will roll out Pfizer vaccines starting Thursday, June 23, for children six months and older.

The health department will offer the vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine for children ages six months and up.

Vaccinations will be available at several locations including:

The Festival Centre at Suite 101-A at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive

The Public Health Response Unit is at the Semmes Health Center at 3810 Wulff Road East

The Southwest Public Health Center in Tillman’s Corner at 5580 Inn Road

Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County discussed the new developments in COVID-19 vaccines for younger children.

“The medical communities have been advocating for COVID-19 vaccine for the younger age groups (6 months and up),” said Michaels. “We now have the vaccine coverage to protect the very young and the senior members of our community.”

The clinics are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. free of charge. No appointments are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the MCHD.

For those looking to get a rapid test, you must make an appointment. To make an appointment, click the link here. For more information, click the link here or call the health department at 251-410-6243.