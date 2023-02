MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn Lane in Wilmer, according to a tweet from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Moffett is driving a white Hyundai Accent.

MCSO did offer any more details in reference to the shooting. This story will be updated as WKRG News 5 learns more.