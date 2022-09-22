MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they said broke into a Citronelle home and shot two people, according to a Facebook post from Team Sheriff.

Dylan Mitchell Adams and Shelbie Danielle Byrd allegedly broke into a home and shot two people. Deputies described it as a “home invasion,” style burglary, according to the post. The two are considered “armed and dangerous.”

Deputies said Adams shot two people at the home in the face. Both were injured, with one being critically injured.

Adams currently has a warrant out for his arrest for the following:

Burglary in 1st degree

Assault in 1st degree

Violation of probation warrants

Byrd currently has a warrant out for her arrest for the following:

Burglary in 1st degree

If anyone has any information regarding Adams’ or Byrd’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or message www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.