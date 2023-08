MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, according to a Facebook post on the TEAM Sheriff account.

John Conner has been missing since Saturday, Aug. 5, according to the post. Conner was last seen around 1 p.m. that day.

His vehicle was located at the TA truck stop on Grand Bay Wilmer Road. However, he was not. Anyone with information on Conner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.