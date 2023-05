MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old last seen Monday in the Grand Bay area.

Daniel Ray Langley Jr. was last seen in the area of Grand View Drive. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, red and gray shorts and black slides.

He is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Langley Jr. is urged to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633.