MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who allegedly left her school with “unknown subjects” according to a release.

Rogerlyn Sheffield, 11, was last seen at her school, Semmes Middle School at 2:45 p.m..

Sheffield was wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki pants. Deputies said she is 5-foot-2, weighing 106 pounds.

Deputies said Sheffield’s parents were expecting her to be home after school, but she never showed up.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sheffield is urged to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.