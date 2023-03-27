MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting in the cleanup and helping in the search and rescue efforts in Aberdeen, Miss. after at least 23 people were killed during last Friday night’s tornadoes.

The towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork were hit hard by the tornadoes resulting in “devastation all around.“

MCSO said they sent their cooker trailer to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon. A cooking crew for first responders followed along with a dozen chainsaws and a K-9 unit for search and rescue.

Photos of destruction in Aberdeen, Miss.

MCSO said they will provide an update on how the public can help the Monroe County comminuty.