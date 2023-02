MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies found a dead body in Wilmer over the weekend.

According to officials, the body was found on the side of a home on Starlight Avenue, near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. The body was that of a female and was already decomposed when deputies discovered it.

Officials said they do not know yet who the woman is but will release more information when it becomes available.