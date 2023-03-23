MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Wednesday in a prostitution sting at a local hotel, according to a release from MCSO.

MCSO was assisted by Home Land Security and some Narcotics and Vice units to help find sex trafficking victims. Four people were arrested at the scene and charged:

Frankie Tamichael Jones – controlled substances, two third-degree assault charges, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, first-degree robbery

La’asia Clemons – third-degree promoting prostitution and attempting to elude

Deandre Matthews – third-degree promoting prostitution

Holly Elder – third-degree promoting prostitution

The release from MCSO did not release what local hotel the sting happened at.