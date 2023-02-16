MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was exposed to Fentanyl, collapsed and was transported to the hospital after searching through a car that belonged to a wanted suspect.

Deputies administered narcan on scene and the deputy was transported to a local hospital. The deputy is in stable condition, according to the release.

Deputies located a wanted suspect driving on Thursday, Feb. 16 when they saw the driver “tossing a large amount of narcotics into the roadway.”

Deputies followed the vehicle where it was parked on Boyce Drive. The driver, Howard Marks Jr., then got out of the car.

Deputies said they found a “large amount of narcotics in the vehicle” and a handgun “that Marks was trying to hide.”

Marks was taken into custody and charged with trafficking Heroin, trafficking Fentanyl and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.