MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they are taking donations to assist in the relief after the deadly tornadoes in Mississippi last week.

MCSO deputies have been with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Abderdeen, Miss. since Monday, feeding first responders and providing assistance in the cleanup.

MCSO said citizens are in need of plastic tarps and large plastic bins.

“The tarps are to protect open areas with additional rain heading their way this weekend,” reads the Facebook post. “The bins are for those who were able to salvage their belongings from their damaged homes.”

How to donate:

Drop off donations on Thursday, March 30

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Sheriff Administration Building, 510 S. Royal Street

MCSO said they will send another crew on Friday with the donations.