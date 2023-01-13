UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed.

UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting now with the assistance of MCSO deputies. MCPSS is dismissing Semmes Middle first, then Semmes Elementary and then Mary G. Montgomery High School.

UPDATE (2:36 p.m.): Mobile County Public School System said all three schools are in “secure perimeter,” not a full lockdown. MCPSS said they are in the process of notifying families. Dismissal will be held until they get the all clear from MCSO.

When schools get the all clear, they will run dismissal. Buses will be running, but will be late according to MCPSS.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a man who they consider “armed and dangerous,” according to a release from MCSO.

Patrick Black is wanted after deputies said they caught him in the middle of a burglary. MCSO said Black fled the scene.

Deputies said he was heading east on Carr Lane and all surrounding schools are on lockdown.

If you see Black, you are encouraged to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633.

Schools on ‘secure perimeter’: