MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Councilman candidate Josh Woods received an endorsement from a prominent Mobillian over the weekend.

On Saturday, Josh Woods received an endorsement from Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

“I am happy to announce my endorsement to Josh Woods for Mobile City Council District 6. He has a passion for the city of Mobile and I look forward to working with him. Please remember to vote July 25, 2023, Josh Woods District 6,” said Sheriff Burch

Josh Woods is running against three other candidates including Kyle Callaghan, Linh Hoach and Karla DuPriest. The District 6 election is set to take place on July 25.